Oregon State Forward Parsa Fallah Entering Transfer Portal

Oregon State's Parsa Fallah (11) goes for the layup during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Per multiple outlets, Oregon State forward Parsa Fallah intends to enter the transfer portal.

Fallah becomes the third Beaver player to enter the portal this week, after Michael Rataj and Nate Kingz. Rataj, Kingz, and Fallah were Oregon State's top three scorers this season.

A 6'9" redshirt junior and Iran native, Fallah started 30 games and appeared in a total of 31 for the Beavers this season, his first with Oregon State. He averaged 12.8 points per game with four rebounds per game and one assist per game.

Fallah joined the Beavers after two aseasons at Southern Utah. Appearing in 58 games for the Thunderbirds, Fallah averaged 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in his first two seasons of college basketball.

Fallah also previously played for the Iranian national team, appearing in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Oregon State are scheduled to face UCF in the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 1 at 2:30 p.m. PT. The Beavers are 20-12 in head coach Wayne Tinkle's 11th season at the helm.

