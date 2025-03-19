Oregon State MBB: Beavers Will Face UCF in the College Basketball Crown
The Oregon State Men's Basketball season is not over yet. The Beavers have accepted an invitation to participate in The College Basketball Crown, a new postseason tournament hosted in Las Vegas, with all the games aired on Fox Sports channels. The Beavers will take on UCF in the first round, which is scheduled to start on April 1st.
This is the inaugural edition of the College Basketball Crown, which is organized by the Anschutz Entertainment Group. The tournament is looking to compete with the NIT, and in it's first year has drawn big programs, including Arizona State, Villanova and USC. Oregon State's former Pac 12 and current WCC rival Washington State will also participate in the tournament.
Oregon State's first round opponent, Central Florida, just finished 14th in the Big XII standings, with a 17-16 overall record and a 7-13 conference record. The Knights are led by Junior Guard/Forward Keyshawn Hall, who was named to the Second Team All Big Xii Team and is averaging 18.8 points per game.
Oregon State and UCF tip off at 2:30 PM PT on Tuesday, April 1st. The first round of the Crown will be aired on Fox Sports 1. You can check out the rest of the bracket here.