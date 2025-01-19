Oregon State MBB Fall To San Francisco 81-70 As Dons Drain 13 3's
On the heels of a milestone victory over Gonzaga on Thursday night, the Oregon State Beavers could not capture the same magic Saturday in San Francisco.
The road issues again reared their ugly head as OSU fell to USF 81-70, dropping the Beavs to 14-6 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
OSU have just one true road win this season, which came against Pacific on January 11. They are 1-4 in that category.
The biggest blows to the Beavers' efforts came from beyond the arc. San Francisco made 13 of 22 three-point attempts, while OSU made just one on nine attempts. Malik Thomas was the game's leading scorer with 24 points and four three-point makes.
Michael Rataj led the Beavs in scoring with 18 points, also grabbing six rebounds and two assists. As a team, the Beavs shot 44.4% on the night making 24 of 54 field goal attempts.
Oregon State will have several days off before hosting Pepperdine on Thursday, January 23.
