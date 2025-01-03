Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State MBB Hosts Struggling San Diego in Saturday Afternoon Clash

Joe Londergan

Nov 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle at Barclay Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle at Barclay Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State Beavers (11-4, 1-1 WCC) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-11, 1-1 WCC)

Date: Saturday, January 4

Time: 3 PM PT // 6 PM ET

Location: Gill Coliseum - Corvallis Oregon

TV: ESPN+

WCC conference play is in full swing and continues Saturday afternoon in Corvallis. The Oregon State Beavers host the San Diego Toreros, both of whom are coming of dissappointing losses.

Wayne Tinkle's Beavs had a largely successful run through non-conference play, but have started their league schedule 1-1. Oregon State took down Portland at home by ten, but were dominated by Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

San Diego struggled mightily through their first 13 games, but have looked like a better team over the last two. Those contests resulted in a ten-point win over Pacific, and a dramatic one-point loss to Santa Clara.

In Saturday's game, Oregon State will need to make make more baskets after making 39.6% of their field goals in the LMU loss.

As a whole, the Beavs' defense has been adequate. OSU is tied for the third-lowest opponent field goal percentage in the WCC to this point 40.8%. It could be a favorable matchup for OSU against a San Diego offense with the worst field goal percentage in the league (41.4%).

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Welcome To The WCC + Happy New Year!

Oregon State Men's Hoops Beat Portland, 89-79

Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Beat LMU 59-56 for Third Win in a Row

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Men's Basketball