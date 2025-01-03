Oregon State MBB Hosts Struggling San Diego in Saturday Afternoon Clash
Oregon State Beavers (11-4, 1-1 WCC) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-11, 1-1 WCC)
Date: Saturday, January 4
Time: 3 PM PT // 6 PM ET
Location: Gill Coliseum - Corvallis Oregon
TV: ESPN+
WCC conference play is in full swing and continues Saturday afternoon in Corvallis. The Oregon State Beavers host the San Diego Toreros, both of whom are coming of dissappointing losses.
Wayne Tinkle's Beavs had a largely successful run through non-conference play, but have started their league schedule 1-1. Oregon State took down Portland at home by ten, but were dominated by Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
San Diego struggled mightily through their first 13 games, but have looked like a better team over the last two. Those contests resulted in a ten-point win over Pacific, and a dramatic one-point loss to Santa Clara.
In Saturday's game, Oregon State will need to make make more baskets after making 39.6% of their field goals in the LMU loss.
As a whole, the Beavs' defense has been adequate. OSU is tied for the third-lowest opponent field goal percentage in the WCC to this point 40.8%. It could be a favorable matchup for OSU against a San Diego offense with the worst field goal percentage in the league (41.4%).
