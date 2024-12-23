Oregon State MBB Open Diamond Head Classic With 74-65 Win Over College of Charleston
Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State Beavers picked up their fifth consecutive win on Sunday, in addition to starting the Diamond Head Classic 1-0. The Beavs outscored the College of Charleston 74-65 in Honolulu.
Oregon State shot 46.9% from the floor, compared to Charleston's 36.2%.
Four different OSU players scored in double figures, Michael Rataj and Damarco Minor leading the way with 16 apiece. Rataj also recorded 12 rebounds marking his sixth double-double of the year.
Oregon State's time in Hawaii continues on Monday against Oakland at 5 PM PT on ESPN. Oakland narrowly beat Loyola Chicago on Sunday by a final score of 72-71
The Beavs are 9-2 overall to start the season, their best start since the 1984-1985 season.
