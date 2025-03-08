Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State MBB to Face Pepperdine Saturday in First WCC Tournament Game

Joe Londergan

Mar 23, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; The West Coast Conference (WCC) logo on the court at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Because of their 20-11 performance in the regular season, the Oregon State Beavers earned the No. 5 overall seed in their first West Coast Conference Tournament. This allowed them to skip the Thursday and Friday portions of this weekend's WCC tournament.

On Friday, the No. 9 Pepperdine Waves took down the No. 8 Portland Pilots at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas by a score of 86-73. Pepperdine Junior guard Moe Odum posted an impressive double-double with 31 points and 11 assists in the win.

This result means that Pepperdine will face Oregon State in a third-round matchup on Saturday evening. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

Oregon State beat Pepperdine in both of their meetings this season, first by 20 in Corvallis, then by six in Malibu. The Beavers are 11.5-point favorites in Saturday's game, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

