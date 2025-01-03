Oregon State Men Fall To Loyola Marymount in Blowout Road Loss
LMU's 8-0 run to start the game set the tone for a contest in which the Oregon State Beavers never led and trailed by as many as 23. The Lions won by a final score of 82-61 in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
61 points marked the second-fewest that OSU have scored through the first 15 games of the 2024-2025 season.
Michael Rataj once again led the Beavers in scoring with 19 points. Rataj was the only OSU player to score in double figures. Defensively, the Beavers could find few solutions in trying to stop LMU forward Jevon Porter, who finished with a game highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Wayne Tinkle's group will fall to 11-4 overall this season with a 1-1 record in WCC play. The Beavers will look to bounce back on Saturday, January 4 against a 4-11 San Diego squad in Corvallis.
