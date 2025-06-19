Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Men's Basketball Adds 6'6" shooting guard Matija Samar

John Severs

Jan 16, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle calls a defense to his team during the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Gill Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oregon State added another player to their Men's Basketball team today, with 6'6" shooting guard Matija Samar announcing his decision to join the program today. The move is the latest step in a complete rebuild of a team that got decimated by transfer portal departures this offseason.

Samar is a veteran of Slovenian National Team program, competing with their U20 team at the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket. Most recently he has been playing in the Segunda FEB, Spain's third tier league. In 2024-25 he played for Clinica Ponferrada SDP, averaging 28.1 minutes and 19.8 points per game.

The Beavers lost their entire starting five in the offseason, and while the team has taken steps to rebuild, shooting guard is definitely a position where they could use an infusion of talent. We'll find out how Samar fits into the roster in a few months when fall practices get started.

