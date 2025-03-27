Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Men's Basketball Breakthrough Enters Transfer Portal

Growing up in Salem and attending Keizer's McNary HS, Nate Kingz dreamed of donning Oregon State's orange & black. After recovering from an ACL tear in 2023-24, Kingz broke out. Now, the WCC all-conference honorable mention enters the transfer portal.

Oregon State's Nate Kingz (7) thanks his teammate for the pass during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nate Kingz' childhood dream was to play basketball at Oregon State University. After fulfilling that dream, Kingz is now set to start a new chapter. Yesterday the redshirt-junior from Salem entered the transfer portal.

Despite missing his senior season of high school basketball due to the COVID pandemic, Kingz finished his tenure at Keizer's McNary HS as the school's second-highest all-time points scorer. He was also tenacious on the glass. I vividly remember an Abby's Classic preseason game in Medford where a then underclassman Kingz rebounded seemingly every loose ball for an entire quarter of game time.

That impressive resume went unnoticed by D1 programs, so Kingz committed to NAIA Westmont College. Then he spent a year in junior college, and finally transferred to Oregon State ahead of the 2023-24 season, only to tear an ACL.

The 2024-25 season was his breakout campaign: 50.4% from the field, 44.6% on three pointers, 81.8% in the free throw circle, and a versatile two-way play style leaning on his exceptional length. Kingz is listed at only 6'4", but regularly deflects shots & passes with ease. Before this month's West Coast Conference tournament, Kingz was named an honorable mention to the WCC All-Conference team.

He lived his dream. Now he's on to the next chapter.

