Oregon State Men's Basketball Selected For 2025 Paradise Jam in Virgin Islands
The Oregon State men's basketball program announced Thursday that the Beavers will head to the Virgin Islands this season.
OSU will be one of eight teams to take part in the 2025 Paradise Jam, starting November 21. The Beavers will play the University of Evansville that day in their first matchup of the tournament. OSU and Evansville will compete alongside Green Bay, Yale, UMass, Charleston, Iona and Akron.
The tournament will be played at the Eldridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on the campus of the University of the Virgin Islands. This marks the second time that OSU will participate in the Paradise Jam after also partaking in the event in 2018. They went 2-1 in that tournament.
Wayne Tinkle's team recently completed a season where they finished with an overall record of 20-13. That campaign ended with a loss to the University of Central Florida in the first College Basketball Crown tournament. However, half a dozen major players players from that group have since entered the transfer portal.
While the Beavers are hard at work putting a new team together ahead of the 2025 season, replicating the kind of regular season success they saw in their first WCC season last fall will be easier said than done.