Oregon State Men’s Basketball Star Enters Transfer Portal
The new normal in college athletics hit Oregon State today. 6’9” junior forward Michael Rataj entered the transfer portal.
Rataj, an all-WCC first-team selection this past season, leaves the Beavers after averaging 16.9 points per game, and shooting 48.4% this season. A native of Augsburg Germany - just a short 31 miles west of the more famous Munich - he departs Corvallis after three seasons with the team.
On Instagram, Rataj wrote a heartfelt goodbye to his Oregon State coaches, teammates, and fans.
"From a young age, it was my dream to play Division I college basketball in the United States", Rataj explained, "and being able to live that dream as a Beaver meant everything to me".
Rataj will have one final year of eligibility, and then likely be selected in the following summer's NBA Draft.
Oregon State's leading scorer has the option to leave the portal and stay at Oregon State, but if he goes through with transferring, that will leave Oregon State with 13 players heading into the offseason. Seniors Damarco Minor and Matthew Marsh are set to graduate.