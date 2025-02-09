Oregon State Offense Stalls in Loss To WCC Leader Saint Mary's
Oregon State's first shot at the Saint Mary's Gaels this season did not go the way they had hoped. In a performance that included their worst field goal percentage of the season (36.5%), the Beavers were defeated 63-49 by Randy Bennett's red-hot Gaels team.
Coming off of the bench, Isaiah Sy was the Beavs' leading scorer with ten points, his most since he scored 12 in the Santa Clara loss on January 9. None of the Beavs' starters made more than three field goals apiece.
The loss snaps a streak of ten home games for the Beavers that all ended in victories. Oregon State fall to 17-8 on the season, still four games out of the lead in the WCC. OSU return to action on Thursday, February 13 at Portland for a 7 PM PT tipoff on ESPN+.
The Beavs have six games remaining to improve their seeding for the West Coast Conference tournament. Their regular season finale on March 1 will be a rematch with the Gaels in Moraga.
