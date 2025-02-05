Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State's Chris Haslam Named Among College Basketball's Top Assistant Coaches

Joe Londergan

Jan 7, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a Oregon State Beavers logo prior to the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State men's basketball assistant coach Chris Haslam is one of 75 assistants selected to attend the Silver Waves Media Power Lunch in San Antonio, Texas this April.

Haslam joined Wayne Tinkle's staff in April of 2024 after one season at Utah State and the previous ten at Montana State.

"Established in 2020, Silver Waves Media is dedicated to helping sports professionals and athletes advance their careers to the next stage." -- silverwavesmedia.com

Having spent 13 years playing professionally in Europe and over a decade as a member of Great Britain's national team, Haslam is credited with playing a major role in overhauling the Beavs' roster this season through the additions of international players like Liutauras Lelevicius (Lithuania), Maxim Logue (France), Johan Munch (Denmark) and others.

The Beavers are off to a 16-7 start to the season with eight regular season contests remaining. They will return to the court on Thursday night at home against Washington State at 8 PM on ESPN2.

