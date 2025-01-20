Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State's Michael Rataj Named WCC Co-Player of the Week

Joe Londergan

Jan 16, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj (12) shoots the ball over Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) during the second half at Gill Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oregon State junior forward Michael Rataj shares West Coast Conference Player of the Week honors this week with Santa Clara guard Tyeree Bryan.

Rataj was a major spark in the biggest win on Oregon State's March Madness resume so far, a 97-89 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Thursday. He scored a career-high 29 points with seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in that contest.

The Germany native followed that performance up on Saturday with 18 points in a loss at San Francisco Saturday along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

This marks Rataj's second WCC Player of the Week award in the 2024-2025 season. He is the first Oregon State men's player with two Conference Player of the Week honors in the same season since Roberto Nelson in the 2013-14 campaign.

The Beavers are 14-6 on the season, 2.5 games behind conference leaders St. Mary's, and are slated to return to action on Thursday night against Pepperdine in Corvallis.

