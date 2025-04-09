Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Wing Maxim Logue Tries Transfer Portal

The 6'9" 215 pound French forward joins 6 previous Oregon State transfer portal entries, after completing a freshman season where he averaged 2.9 points per game.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Another day, another transfer.

Today the transfer portal woes continued for Oregon State, as French freshman wing Maxim Logue entered the transfer portal.

Logue only averaged 2.9 points on the season, in limited minutes, but appeared to break out in his final appearance. In April 1st's The Crown defeat to UCF, Logue rewarded a season high 24 minutes from Wayne Tinkle with an impressive tally: 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The French international competed for France's U17 squad in the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup, and their U18 side at the 2023 U18 European Championship.

Logue joins his Oregon State teammates Michael Rataj, Nate Kingz, Da'John Craig, Parsa Fallah, Liutauras Lelevicius, and Damarco Minor in the transfer portal.

