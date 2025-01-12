Oregon State Beavers On SI

Parsa Fallah Scores 25 As Oregon State MBB Blows Out Pacific

Joe Londergan

Oregon State's Parsa Fallah (11) high-fives a young fan after defeating San Diego at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State's Parsa Fallah (11) high-fives a young fan after defeating San Diego at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It was a strong night for the Oregon State Beavers, who dominated the Pacific Tigers in a 91-55 win in Stockton, California Saturday.

Junior forward Parsa Fallah led all scorers, tying a season high with 25 points and making a career high 13 free throws. Fallah missed just one field goal and one free throw attempt in the win. Nate Kingz also scored 20, with Michael Rataj and Liutauras Lelevicius scoring 15 apiece.

The Beaver defense held Pacific to a field goal percentage of 37% on the night. Oregon State also made 31 of 32 free-throw attempts, setting a new program record for free throw percentage in a game with 30 or more attempts.

OSU improve to 13-5 and 3-2 in WCC play. The Beavers return to the court on Thursday, January 16 against #18 Gonzaga in Corvallis. The Beavs remain two games behind Gonzaga in the WCC standings.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University.

