Parsa Fallah Scores 25 As Oregon State MBB Blows Out Pacific
It was a strong night for the Oregon State Beavers, who dominated the Pacific Tigers in a 91-55 win in Stockton, California Saturday.
Junior forward Parsa Fallah led all scorers, tying a season high with 25 points and making a career high 13 free throws. Fallah missed just one field goal and one free throw attempt in the win. Nate Kingz also scored 20, with Michael Rataj and Liutauras Lelevicius scoring 15 apiece.
The Beaver defense held Pacific to a field goal percentage of 37% on the night. Oregon State also made 31 of 32 free-throw attempts, setting a new program record for free throw percentage in a game with 30 or more attempts.
OSU improve to 13-5 and 3-2 in WCC play. The Beavers return to the court on Thursday, January 16 against #18 Gonzaga in Corvallis. The Beavs remain two games behind Gonzaga in the WCC standings.
