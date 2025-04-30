Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pittsburgh Panthers Transfer F Jorge Diaz-Graham Commits to Oregon State

Jorge Diaz-Graham, a 6'11" "stretch four" transfer from Pitt has committed to Oregon State. Diaz-Graham, a Spaniard from the Canary Islands, shot 37.8% from beyond the arc in 76 career games.

Feb 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Jorge Diaz Graham (31) warms up before the game against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The coaching profession often demands going above and beyond to help your team win.

Consider the example set by Oregon State men’s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle. Eager to replenish a roster gutted by the transfer portal, the Beavers’ head coach looked far and wide, and found a 6’11” transfer forward from Spain’s Canary Islands, Jorge Diaz-Graham. 

Yesterday, Diaz-Graham committed to Oregon State.

After moving stateside and attending prep powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida, the major recruiting services ranked Diaz-Graham a 3 star prospect in the 2022 class. He collected scholarship offers from Utah, Georgia Tech, Maryland, and several other schools, but committed to Pittsburgh. 

His true freshman 2022-23 season saw 31 game appearances, but limited exposure (2.9 points and 9.2 minutes per game). His sophomore 2023-24 campaign was derailed by a season-ending ankle injury in early February, and the recovery process impacted his trajectory in the 2024-25 slate. 

Hoping for a fresh start, Diaz-Graham brings 1 highly coveted skill to Wayne Tinkle’s lineup: shooting. Over 76 career games, the young man from the Canary Islands hit an impressive 38.3% of his three point attempts. 

He will enter the 2025-26 season with one final year of eligibility remaining.

