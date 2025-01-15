PREVIEW: Oregon State Men's Basketball Hosts #16 Gonzaga Thursday Night
Oregon State Beavers (13-5, 3-2 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC)
HOW TO FOLLOW THE GAME:
TV - CBS Sports Network, 8 PM PT
Radio - Beavers Sports Network, 7:30 PM
Postgame coverage can be read here at Oregon State Beavers on SI
January 7, 1991 was just another night in Corvallis. Jimmy Anderson's Beavers welcomed a scrappy mid-major program from Spokane to Gill Coliseum. The heavily-favored orange & black hosts overpowered their opposition, winning by 9 points. They had beaten their foes for the 12th straight time, dating back to the 1930s. Nothing out of the ordinary.
Much has changed since that night.
On Thursday night, Gonzaga returns to Gill Coliseum for the first time since that uneventful Oregon State victory in January 1991. No longer are the Bulldogs a scrappy mid-major. Now they are a juggernaut which consistently vies for national championships.
This game will mark the 28th meeting of these two programs, with the Beavers seeking their 13th consecutive win in the series. Oregon State is coming off of a record-setting day against Pacific, where they bested a program mark for free-throw percentage in a game with 30+ attempts (31/32 from the stripe). Gonzaga are currently unbeaten in the West Coast Conference, in sole posession of first place in the WCC standings, and ranked 16th in the USA Today national coaches poll.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Takes Over Defensive Coordinator Role
RECRUITING: 2025 Tight End T'Andre Waverly Picks Oregon State Over Notre Dame and Washington