PREVIEW: Oregon State Men's Basketball Rematch at Gonzaga
Oregon State Beavers (16-6, 6-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC)
HOW TO FOLLOW THE GAME:
TV - ESPN2, 8 PM PT
Radio - Beavers Sports Network, 7:30 PM PT
For the second time in twelve nights, Wayne Tinkle's Beavers battle the blue-chip Bulldogs. This time they will square off far away from their raucous supporters in Corvallis. Tip-off is slated for 8 PM in Spokane.
NOTABLES:
The Beavers' last game at Gonzaga came on Dec. 16, 1989 with the Beavers claiming an 82-61 win. The Glove Gary Payton Sr led OSU with 29 points in that contest.
The Beavers are currently 10th in the nation in field goal percentage (49.8), ninth in free throw percentage (79.1) and 24th in 3-point percentage (38.1).
Nate Kingz (R-Jr from McNary HS in Keizer) is eighth in the nation in 3-point percentage at 48.9 percent (minimum 1.5 made per game). In his previous matchup vs Gonzaga, Kingz scored 20 points for the first time since transferring to Oregon State in 2023-24.
A win over Gonzaga would lift Oregon State into a three-team-tie for 2nd place in the West Coast Conference standings, alongside Gonzaga and San Francisco.