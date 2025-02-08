Pro Beavs: Ethan Thompson Signs Two-Way Contract With Orlando Magic
The NBA's Orlando Magic announced late Friday evening that former Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson had been signed to a two-way contract.
Thompson starred for the Beavers from 2017 through the 2020-2021 season. He is still seventh all-time on OSU's career scoring list with 1716 points, third in assists with 499, and second in minutes played with 4301. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a senior for the the 2020-2021 season.
Beginning his professional career in 2021, Thompson has appeared in 110 career NBA G League regular season games (101 starts) with the Windy City Bulls, the Mexico City Capitanes and the Osceola Magic , averaging 17.0 points per game, 4.6 rebounds., 3.6 assists. and 1.25 steals. in 32.9 minutes per game.
He also played professionally for Osos de Manatí in Puerto Rico and has represented the Puerto Rico national team in FIBA Americas competition.
It was not immediately clear when Thompson could make his NBA debut for the Magic.
