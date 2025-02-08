Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Ethan Thompson Signs Two-Way Contract With Orlando Magic

Joe Londergan

Sep 30, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic guard Ethan Thompson (55) poses for a photo during Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic guard Ethan Thompson (55) poses for a photo during Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA's Orlando Magic announced late Friday evening that former Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson had been signed to a two-way contract.

Thompson starred for the Beavers from 2017 through the 2020-2021 season. He is still seventh all-time on OSU's career scoring list with 1716 points, third in assists with 499, and second in minutes played with 4301. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a senior for the the 2020-2021 season.

Beginning his professional career in 2021, Thompson has appeared in 110 career NBA G League regular season games (101 starts) with the Windy City Bulls, the Mexico City Capitanes and the Osceola Magic , averaging 17.0 points per game, 4.6 rebounds., 3.6 assists. and 1.25 steals. in 32.9 minutes per game.

He also played professionally for Osos de Manatí in Puerto Rico and has represented the Puerto Rico national team in FIBA Americas competition.

It was not immediately clear when Thompson could make his NBA debut for the Magic.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Softball: Beavers Split Opening Day With One Win, One Loss

RECRUITING: All-American T'Andre Waverly Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State Baseball Ranked Top-10 in All Major Polls Ahead of 2025 Season

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Men's Basketball