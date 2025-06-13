Pro Beavs: Recapping Oregon State Alumni in the NBA in 2024-25
Kylor Kelley
After years of bouncing around the G League, Oregon State's all-time leading shot blocker saw NBA action this past season. Kelley played in a total of 11 games between two different teams (Dallas, New Orleans), averaging 3.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. Playing for the Dallas Mavericks on April 2, Kelley posted his first career NBA double-double, scoring 12 points off of 5-of-6 shooting and also coming down with 11 boards.
Drew Eubanks
A starter on Oregon State's 2016 NCAA tournament squad, Eubanks now has six years of NBA experience under his belt. After spending most of the regular season with the Utah Jazz, Drew was traded to the Clippers in March. Eubanks put up an impressive performance in his return to Portland on December 6 while playing with Utah, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. His season high in scoring came against New Orleans on February 17, where he shot 6-of-8 from the field and finished with 17 points.
Gary Payton II
His fifth year in the Bay, Beaver legend GP2 settled into a balanced role with the Golden State Warriors this past season. Giving valuable minutes off the bench, he averaged 6.5 points per game and also ended the season with 52 steals and 17 blocks. Payton put up his playoff career high in the Warriors' game four win over Houston, finishing with 16 points and shooting 7-9 from the field. He also turned in a nice performance in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals against Minnesota, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.