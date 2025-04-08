State of the Beavs: Where Does Oregon State Basketball Go From Here?
The season came to an end for Oregon State men's basketball in a hectic game against UCF in the first College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas. What went wrong for the Beavers in that result?
In the days since, Wayne Tinkle's group has been absolutely decimated by the transfer portal. Should Tinkle's staff look overseas again for replacements? Your host Matt Bagley looks at the Beavers' options for 2025-2026 and examines some updates from football's ongoing spring practices.
Go Beavs.
