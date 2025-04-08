Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Where Does Oregon State Basketball Go From Here?

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The season came to an end for Oregon State men's basketball in a hectic game against UCF in the first College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas. What went wrong for the Beavers in that result?

In the days since, Wayne Tinkle's group has been absolutely decimated by the transfer portal. Should Tinkle's staff look overseas again for replacements? Your host Matt Bagley looks at the Beavers' options for 2025-2026 and examines some updates from football's ongoing spring practices.

Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

