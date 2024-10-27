WATCH: Highlights of New Oregon State Guard Liutauras Lelevicius
Only a few days away from the start of the 2024-2025 college basketball season, the Oregon State Beavers will add some additional depth in the form of Lithuanian prospect Liutauras Lelevicius. Lelevicius committed to the Beavers this summer, but Oregon State officially announced the move this week.
A 6'7" player who can play multiple positions, Lelevicius recently represented his home country at the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championships. In that tournament, he averaged17.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
It's not immediately clear how much college eligibility Lelevicius actually has. Per Oregon State, "Due the late recruitment and the extended NCAA review process that is a standard for similar international student-athletes, Lelevicius is still completing the necessary steps to finalize his initial eligibility status."
Originally posted to YouTube by @cbbtransferportal, watch some of his highlights from overseas competition below.
The Beavers begin the new season on Monday, November 4.
