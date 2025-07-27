Oregon State's Top-Rated Players, Team Rating in EA College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 has released with the 2025 college football season ready to kick off. Beaver fans can once again take control of their favorite Oregon State football players and guide them to victory against friends, online, or in a dynasty mode.
The Beavers are not one of the higher-rated teams in this year's video game, seeing their team overall rating drop slightly from the launch of last season's college football game. EA adjusts team ratings throughout the season.
These are Oregon State's various ratings in the game and their highest-rated athletes gamers can build their own Beavs roster around.
Play Now: Offense: 82, Defense: 76, Special Teams: 76, Overall: 78
Dynasty: Offense: 76, Defense: 79 Overall: 77
Top-Rated Oregon State Players
Overall: 91 - Anthony Hankerson (Running Back)
Overall: 86 - Trent Walker (Wide Receiver)
Overall: 84 - Skyler Thomas (Safety)
Overall: 83 - Van Wells (Center), Maalik Murphy (Quarterback), Tyler Voltin (Guard)
Overall: 81 - Darrius Clemons (Wide Receiver), Nikko Taylor (Outside Linebacker)
Overall: 80 - Riley Williams (Tight End), Kobe Singleton (Kobe Singleton), Salahadin Allah (Running Back)
Oregon State will open the 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 30 against the Cal Golden Bears on ESPN, kicking off their second year under head coach Trent Bray.
EA Sports College Football 26 is available now for Playstation 5 and XBOX One.