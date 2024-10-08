Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Matthew Boyd Strikes Out 5 in ALDS Loss For Cleveland Guardians

Joe Londergan

Oct 7, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) reacts after getting the last out of the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) reacts after getting the last out of the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

After taking a 1-0 series lead in the American League Divisional series against the Detroit Tigers, the Cleveland Guardians dropped a 3-0 result on Monday.

Former Oregon State Beavers pitcher Matthew Boyd delivered a fairly solid start for the Guardians, pitching 4.2 innings. In that time, Boyd threw 72 pitches, 46 of which were strikes. Boyd also allowed four hits and two walks, while striking out five.

The only score of the game came from a three-run home run by Tigers' pinch hitter Kerry Carpenter in the top of the ninth.

Another former Oregon State Beaver, Guardians' center fielder Steven Kwan, had one hit and struck out twice in four at bats.

The best-of-five series continues Wednesday, October 9, at 12:08 PM PT/3:08 PM ET on TBS.

More Reading Material From On SI

WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Praises Resilient Beavers For Overtime Win

RECAP: Oregon State Wins Double Overtime Thriller 39-31 Over Colorado State

Former Dutch Bros CEO Donates $3 Million to Oregon State Basketball

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.