Pro Beavs: Matthew Boyd Strikes Out 5 in ALDS Loss For Cleveland Guardians
After taking a 1-0 series lead in the American League Divisional series against the Detroit Tigers, the Cleveland Guardians dropped a 3-0 result on Monday.
Former Oregon State Beavers pitcher Matthew Boyd delivered a fairly solid start for the Guardians, pitching 4.2 innings. In that time, Boyd threw 72 pitches, 46 of which were strikes. Boyd also allowed four hits and two walks, while striking out five.
The only score of the game came from a three-run home run by Tigers' pinch hitter Kerry Carpenter in the top of the ninth.
Another former Oregon State Beaver, Guardians' center fielder Steven Kwan, had one hit and struck out twice in four at bats.
The best-of-five series continues Wednesday, October 9, at 12:08 PM PT/3:08 PM ET on TBS.
