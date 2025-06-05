3 Star EDGE Adel Dorr (Issaquah, WA) Commits to Oregon State
After finishing dead last in sacks last season, Trent Bray knew the Oregon State defensive line needed to be retooled.
Fresh off a transfer portal haul that included nose tackle Tahjae Mullix and edge rushers Kai Wallin & Walker Harris, the Beavers have added an edge rusher in the 2026 class: Washington 3 star edge Adel Dorr.
Measuring in at 6'4" and 245 pounds, Dorr has the measurables to thrive on the edge in college. Entering his senior season at Issaquah high school in Issaquah, WA (17 miles east of Seattle), Dorr projects to have a strong season rushing the passer: last year he played 9 games, with 6 TFLs and 29 total tackles. At 247Sports, Dorr is currently ranked the 15th best prospect in Washington, and the 97th best EDGE in America.
On social media, Dorr praised Oregon State and thanked his loved ones: "[I'm] deeply grateful to my family, teammates, and coaches for their unwavering support and belief in me. I wouldn't be in this position without you!"
The young edge rusher also has scholarship offers from future Pac-12 members San Diego State, Boise State, and Fresno State, as well as the Air Force Academy. One difference for Oregon State was the recruiting effort of assistant coach Kharyee Marshall, who led the push for Dorr.