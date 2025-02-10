Final Rankings Announced for Oregon State Recruiting Class
If Beaver fans wanted to ignore the chaos of December 2023/January 2024, they would surely be forgiven. Those two calamitous months featured a flurry of coaching changes, starters transferring via the portal, and recruits looking elsewhere.
Enter Trent Bray.
Last Wednesday, Bray and his coaching staff wrapped up their 2025 Signing Class, and earned respectable rankings from each of the recruiting services. Below is a breakdown of where the Beavers' signing class stacked up nationally, from each of the major services.
1. 247 Sports
This year, the Beavers recruiting class ranked 64th overall on 247Sports, with a composite rating of 63. Oregon State finished higher than Boise State (67), California (69), and Washington State (71). Notably, they only barely trail old coach Jonathan Smith's Michigan State (56), and potential Pac-12 addition Memphis (60).
2. Rivals
This year, the Beavers recruiting class ranked 63rd overall on Rivals. Interestingly, Oregon State finished higher than the Big 12's BYU (67), as well as fellow Pac-12 members Washington State (73) and Boise State (80). These ratings varied sharply from 247Sports in some instances, such as California's significant advantage (51) over Oregon State.
3. On3
The youngest of the three major recruiting services slotted Oregon State at #64, ahead of Pac-12 pals Washington State (71) and Boise State (72), potential Pac-12 member Tulane (73), and several power conference programs including Cincinatti (65), Northwestern (66), Louisville (67). The Beavers trail power-conference western institution BYU (60), former Pac-12 members California (58), and former coach Jonathan Smith's new school Michigan State (50).
All in all, another competitive signing class is headed to Corvallis.