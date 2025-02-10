Oregon State Beavers On SI

Final Rankings Announced for Oregon State Recruiting Class

In his first year as head coach, Trent Bray earned respectable rankings from each of the major recruiting services

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray prepares the team for the upcoming football season during a practice on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Corvallis, Ore.
If Beaver fans wanted to ignore the chaos of December 2023/January 2024, they would surely be forgiven. Those two calamitous months featured a flurry of coaching changes, starters transferring via the portal, and recruits looking elsewhere.

Enter Trent Bray.

Last Wednesday, Bray and his coaching staff wrapped up their 2025 Signing Class, and earned respectable rankings from each of the recruiting services. Below is a breakdown of where the Beavers' signing class stacked up nationally, from each of the major services.

1. 247 Sports

This year, the Beavers recruiting class ranked 64th overall on 247Sports, with a composite rating of 63. Oregon State finished higher than Boise State (67), California (69), and Washington State (71). Notably, they only barely trail old coach Jonathan Smith's Michigan State (56), and potential Pac-12 addition Memphis (60).

2. Rivals

This year, the Beavers recruiting class ranked 63rd overall on Rivals. Interestingly, Oregon State finished higher than the Big 12's BYU (67), as well as fellow Pac-12 members Washington State (73) and Boise State (80). These ratings varied sharply from 247Sports in some instances, such as California's significant advantage (51) over Oregon State.



3. On3

The youngest of the three major recruiting services slotted Oregon State at #64, ahead of Pac-12 pals Washington State (71) and Boise State (72), potential Pac-12 member Tulane (73), and several power conference programs including Cincinatti (65), Northwestern (66), Louisville (67). The Beavers trail power-conference western institution BYU (60), former Pac-12 members California (58), and former coach Jonathan Smith's new school Michigan State (50).

All in all, another competitive signing class is headed to Corvallis.

