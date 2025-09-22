Oregon State 2026 DB Commit Donovan Dunmore Flips to Wisconsin
Oregon State's 2026 recruiting class just took a hit.
After taking an official visit to Camp Randall, and watching Saturday's Wisconsin/Maryland football game from the sidelines, California 2026 3 star defensive back Donovan Dunmore (Clovis, CA) has flipped his commitment to Wisconsin.
Previously this summer, Dunmore committed to Oregon State, where he was expected to join a deep 2026 defensive back class. The Beavers currently boast verbal commitments from Texas 3 star cornerback (and Oregon State legacy) Kai Wheaton, California 3 star safety Truly Bell III, and California 3 star safety Camm Purnell.
While Oregon State could still woo Dunmore back - nothing is set in stone until national letters of intent (NLIs) are inked this winter - Trent Bray's coaching staff has an established precedent of pulling scholarship offers if a recruit gets cold feet. In May, High School onSI's Andrew Nemec reported that the Beavers canceled an official visit for 2026 commit & Oregon 3 star running back Lamarcus Bell (Lake Oswego, OR) after the Lake Oswego HS star decommitted. Around a month later, Bell committed to Utah.
Dunmore has impressive tape, a two sport background (he also competes on Buchanan's 4x100 relay team that qualified for the state championships), and exciting measurables at 6'0" 185 pounds. He is currently 247Sports' 82nd highest ranked cornerback nationwide in the 2026 class.