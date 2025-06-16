Oregon State Football Adds California Linebacker Jeremiah Brown to Recruiting Class
Oregon State made another addition to their 2026 recruiting class over the weekend, landing a commitment from linebacker Jeremiah Brown,m out of San Jacinto High School in San Jacinto, California.
Brown, who stands at 6'3" and 200 pounds, is rated as a three star recruit by 247sports, the 110th best linebacker in the country and the 103rd best recruit out of the state of California. Brown had originally committed to San Diego State, but withdrew his commitment on June 8th, shortly after a visit to Corvallis. The next week he announced his commitment to the Beavers.
In addition to Oregon State and San Diego State, Brown also received offers from Fresno State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State and Utah State.
Brown looks to be capable of bringing a lot of speed to the Oregon State's linebacker corps. A multi sport athlete, Brown was also on the track and field team at San Jacinto. He ran the 100 meter and also competed in the long jump.
Brown's commitment comes on the heels of another linebacker commitment, with Lance McGee, a two-way linebacker and running back from Yakima, committing to Oregon State last week. Brown and McGee join a class that includes Deagan Rose (QB - Clovis, CA), Cynai Thomas (WR - San Francisco, CA), Adell Dorr (DE - Issaquah, WA), Noah Tishendorf (DL - Lake Oswego, OR), Braylon Toliver (RB - Erie, CO).
You can check out some of Brown's highlights here.