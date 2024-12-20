Oregon State Gains DE Commit From Transfer Portal
Trent Bray's defense has a new addition: Walker Harris.
Yesterday, the 6'5" 250 lb defensive end from Southern Utah committed to Oregon State. He entered the transfer portal last week.
In high school, Harris was an all-conference defensive lineman and team captain at Northern Guilford High School in Summerfield, North Carolina, a suburb of Greensboro.
A quiet recruiting process without any star-rankings sent him to NCAA Division II Sioux Falls. He didn't make much noise at that level, either. After a Covid-cancelled season in 2020 and two full seasons in 2021 & 2022, Harris had played in 16 games and recorded 20 solo tackles.
Harris transferred to D1-FCS Southern Utah in 2023, but only recorded a single tackle that year. This past season was his breakout performance: 27 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
With ideal size (6'5" 250 lbs) at the defensive end position, the hope is that Harris can blossom under the tutelage of Oregon State defensive line coach Ilaisa Tuiaki and defensive coordinator Keith Heyward.
