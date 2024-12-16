Oregon State Gains Interior DL Transfer
In 2024, run defense was an achilles heel for Oregon State. Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty ran roughshod on Black Friday, to the tune of over 200 yards. Nevada RB Savion Red notched four touchdowns in his matchup against the orange & black. In September's much-hyped rivalry game with the Ducks, QB Dillon Gabriel ran untouched down the sideline for a 54 yard score.
Those woes may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to Tahjae Mullix.
After entering the transfer portal last week, the 6'3" 270 pound mammoth committed to Oregon State this morning. Mullix spent the past two seasons at Western Carolina, an FCS school. In 22 games, he tallied 49 total tackles, 18 unassisted, with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Mullix commited to FCS Western Illinois out of high school, where he earned ten tackles in eight games during his true freshman season (2022).
Joining a defense that was decimated by injuries to the front-seven this past season, hopes are high that Mullix can contribute right away in the middle of Trent Bray's three-man defensive line, plugging gaps and freeing up the linebacking corps to pursue ball-carriers.
Who else should Oregon State pursue? What's next for the Beavers defense?