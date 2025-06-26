RECRUITING: California 2026 3* DB Camm Purnell Commits to Oregon State
Late last night, Trent Bray’s Beavers added another ball hawk to their 2026 recruiting class: California 3 star defensive back Cammeron “Camm” Purnell. The San Diego native announced his commitment to play college football at Oregon State.
Purnell currently measures at 6’1” & 180 pounds, and has played cornerback for the past 3 seasons at one of California’s powerhouse programs: Lincoln HS. The school’s alumni includes Oregon State legend Brandin Cooks, plus Canton enshrinees Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis.
His junior season at Lincoln featured a district title, state title, and first-team all-state honors.
Ahead of Purnell’s senior year, he has earned 9 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery across 34 games played. He has flashed versatility across the defensive backfield, and could play safety in Corvallis.