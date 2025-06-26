Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECRUITING: California 2026 3* DB Camm Purnell Commits to Oregon State

Fresh off a state championship with Lincoln High School in San Diego, 6'1" 180 pound defensive back Cammeron "Camm" Purnell has committed to play college football at Oregon State.

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray walks on the field during the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Late last night, Trent Bray’s Beavers added another ball hawk to their 2026 recruiting class: California 3 star defensive back Cammeron “Camm” Purnell. The San Diego native announced his commitment to play college football at Oregon State.

Purnell currently measures at 6’1” & 180 pounds,  and has played cornerback for the past 3 seasons at one of California’s powerhouse programs: Lincoln HS. The school’s alumni includes Oregon State legend Brandin Cooks, plus Canton enshrinees Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis. 

His junior season at Lincoln featured a district title, state title, and first-team all-state honors. 

Ahead of Purnell’s senior year, he has earned 9 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery across 34 games played. He has flashed versatility across the defensive backfield, and could play safety in Corvallis. 

