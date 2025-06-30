Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECRUITING: Cornerback Truly Bell III Commits To Oregon State Football For 2026

Bell's impressive frame, 6'2" and 185 pounds, projects well at the next level. The California 3 star cornerback joins a growing, competitive defensive black class in 2026.

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon State Beavers helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Truly, Trent Bray’s Beavers are coveting defensive backs this offseason.

Today, California 3 star cornerback Truly Bell III announced his commitment to Oregon State. He joins an expanding group of defensive back commits in the past few weeks, including California 3 star CB/S Camm Purnell, California 3 star CB Donovan Dunmore, and Texas 3 star CB Kai Wheaton. 

Bell hails from Pittsburg, on the eastern edge of the Bay Area, and is entering his senior season at CIF runners-up Pittsburg HS. Playing 29 games over 3 seasons, the young corner has earned 6 interceptions and 13 pass deflections. He measures up at an impressive 6’2” and 185 pounds.

So far in the recruiting process, Bell has received offers from Oregon State, Arizona, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and others.

Next fall, Bell aims to extend a family legacy in college athletics. His sister Tianna Bell starred on Cal’s softball team this past Spring, and recently transferred to Arkansas. She homered 15 times this Spring, and was named an All-ACC selection.

