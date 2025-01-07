RECRUITING: Oregon State Announces Full List of 2025 Transfers
Trent Bray's coaching staff have worked overtime this January. The Beavers have earned commitments from eleven players in the transfer portal. Now that that the proverbial I's have been dotted and T's have been crossed, the program has announced each of the eleven transfers and provided their bios in a press release.
Here are some notable names, followed by the full list of signings.
Quarterback Maalik Murphy, Duke
The redshirt junior started 12 games for the Blue Devils last season, and earned 9 wins. He set a single season Duke record with 26 passing touchdowns, ranking 13th nationally in the same statistic. He also notched 2,933 passing yards, good for 22nd nationally. He has the tape, the stats, and the measurables (6'5" and 203 pounds) to start at quarterback next fall.
Tight End Jackson Bowers, BYU
Bowers appeared in five games over two seasons in Provo. Out of high school (Mesa, AZ) he was rated four-stars by 247Sports. He is a redshirt sophomore and has several years of eligiblity remaining, plus ideal measurables (6'5" and 245 pounds) to grow and thrive as an Oregon State tight end.
Tight End Riley Williams, Miami
The former Oregon state champion from Portland's Central Catholic HS comes back to the Beaver State after two years with Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes. Williams will enter his junior season. He has elite measurables (6'6" 240 pounds) and a reliable pedigree (21 games over 2 seasons).
Linebacker Raesjon Davis, USC
The redshirt-senior from California powerhouse Mater Dei HS joins the Beavers after four seasons in Los Angeles, where he played in 36 games.
Other Signings:
UCF transfer OL Keyon Cox
Arizona transfer OL JT Hand
Nevada OL transfer Josiah Timoteo
Southern Utah transfer EDGE Walker Harris
Western Carolina transfer DT Tahjae Mullix
Nebraska LB transfer Kai Wallin
West Virginia transfer DB TJ Crandall