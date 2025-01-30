RECRUITING: Oregon State QB Commit Earns 4-Star Rating
Thirty-nine years ago, Gary Payton Sr moved from Oakland to Corvallis en route to a hall-of-fame basketball career.
Soon, a football star from the East Bay will compete for Oregon State.
Tristan T'ia, 6'3" and 190 pounds, is a week away from signing his national letter of intent to play quarterback for Trent Bray's Beavers. Yesterday, T'ia earned something to be proud of: four stars.
Previously a three-star prospect in 247Sports recruiting rankings, the service promoted T'ia after his stellar senior season: as starting quarterback at Amador Valley High School (CA) in Pleasanton, he threw for 3758 yards and completed 75.7% of his passes. T'ia threw 32 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions.
He is also a dual threat quarterback: he rushed for 871 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per carry, slighly over 87 yards per game, and 18 TDs on the season.
The Beavers quarterback room currently consists of Duke transfer Maalik Murphy, redshirt freshman Gabarrri Johnson, and freshman Kallen Gutridge. Jake Sanders is a senior and expected to graduate. Ben Gulbranson has reportedly left the program, and Gevani McCoy & Dom Montiel have each transfered via the portal.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
State of the Beavs: Beaver Baseball Preparations + The New Pac-12 Agenda
Beavers Road Woes Continue with 90-68 Loss to Gonzaga
Oregon State Football: 2025 Home Game vs Wake Forest Rescheduled