RECRUITING: Oregon State's QB Depth Problem

With the bow nearly wrapped on 2025's recruiting class, let's look at one glaring, serious need on the Oregon State football roster.

Matt Bagley

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gabarri Johnson (5) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gabarri Johnson (5) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
It's the most important position in football, and arguably the most important position in any team sport: quarterback.

It's also a glaring position of need in Corvallis for 2025

Things look fine on the surface. Duke transfer Maalik Murphy has the starting job all but assured - deservedly so - after throwing for a Duke school record for touchdowns in a season. Gabarri Johnson will fill in admirably as his backup, and may once again see select snaps in designed packages. Unfortunately, depth behind them is concerning.

What about Ben Gulbranson? Reportedly, he's not enrolled on campus. What about Gevani McCoy? Transferred to Texas State. Dom Montiel? Transferred to NAIA Southern Oregon.

Right now the Beavers' projected third-string quarterback is freshman Kallen Gutridge, a former three-star recruit from Wilsonville HS south of Portland.

There remains hope that Tristan T'ia, Pleasanton (CA) 4* QB and projected hard commit to Oregon State according to 247Sports, will enroll early, but T'ia has not yet signed his national letter of intent (NLI).

No matter who wins the third-string spot, neither Gutridge nor T'ia will enter 2025 with any Division I reps. They've never played a down at quarterback.

Football is not merely a contact sport, it is a collision sport. Injuries are a part of the game. If Maalik Murphy goes down, and Gabarri Johnson isn't ready for a big step up, the Beavers need a deep depth chart behind them. Right now they don't have it.

Here's to hoping Trent Bray finds it, and he finds it soon.

