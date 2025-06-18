RECRUITING: Oregon State Secures Commitment from Texas 3 Star CB Kai Wheaton
On a sunny Saturday at Autzen Stadium in 1994, cornerback Kenny Wheaton etched his name in the annals of Oregon Ducks history.
In the fall of 2026, Wheaton’s son Kai Wheaton can write his own history with the Ducks’ arch-rivals.
Today the younger Wheaton, a Texas 3 star defensive back in the 2026 class, committed to play college football at Oregon State.
Playing at one of Texas’ premier high school football programs, Allen HS, the 5’11” 170 pound corner has started back-to-back seasons, and projects to play safety at the next level. Wheaton nabbed 3 interceptions in his sophomore 2023 season, and first-team all-district honors following his junior 2024 season. Currently, he holds additional scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Houston, Texas Tech, and other schools.
While Wheaton’s father established a legacy at the Beavers’ hated rivals, his cousin forged a different path. Markus Wheaton was an All-Pac-12 first team wideout at Oregon State (2009-12), and went on to play 6 seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, Bears, and Eagles.