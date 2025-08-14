Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Men's Soccer: Arnau Farnos and Fabian Straudi Make Preseason All WCC Team

To the surprise of no one, the Beavers two returning star midfielders are already receiving honors.

John Severs

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver arrives before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The West Coast Conference released their All Preseason Team Thursday morning, and Oregon State midfielders Arnau Farnos and Fabian Straudi made the list. This should be unsurprising to Beaver fans, as Farnos and Straudi have been key parts of the Beavers success the past few seasons.

Last season Farnos was an incredible offensive threat for the Beavers. He was named a third team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, and was the WCC's Midfielder of the Year. He finished the year with nine goals and three assists, with a hat trick against Gonzaga the highlight of the season.

Straudi wasn't as prolific a goal scorer as Farnos, but was just as key to keep Oregon State's offense moving. He finished 2024 with two goals and twelve assists, and was named to the All West Coast Conference Second Team.

Oregon State's season gets started on August 21st, when the Beavers take on UC Santa Barbara. They'll begin their West Coast Conference Schedule on September 27th, with a trip to San Francisco to take on the Dons.

John Severs
Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.

