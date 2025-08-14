Oregon State Men's Soccer: Arnau Farnos and Fabian Straudi Make Preseason All WCC Team
The West Coast Conference released their All Preseason Team Thursday morning, and Oregon State midfielders Arnau Farnos and Fabian Straudi made the list. This should be unsurprising to Beaver fans, as Farnos and Straudi have been key parts of the Beavers success the past few seasons.
RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer: West Coast Conference Preview
Last season Farnos was an incredible offensive threat for the Beavers. He was named a third team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, and was the WCC's Midfielder of the Year. He finished the year with nine goals and three assists, with a hat trick against Gonzaga the highlight of the season.
Straudi wasn't as prolific a goal scorer as Farnos, but was just as key to keep Oregon State's offense moving. He finished 2024 with two goals and twelve assists, and was named to the All West Coast Conference Second Team.
RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer Takes Multiple WCC Postseason Awards
Oregon State's season gets started on August 21st, when the Beavers take on UC Santa Barbara. They'll begin their West Coast Conference Schedule on September 27th, with a trip to San Francisco to take on the Dons.