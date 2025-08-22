Oregon State Men's Soccer: Arnau Farnos Named to Hermann Trophy Watch List
Oregon State midfielder Arnau Farnos has already attracted several preseason honors. He's on the West Coast Conference's All-Preseason team, he's one of Top Draw Soccer's Top 100 Players, and he's been named a Midfielder to Watch by the United Soccer Coaches. Thursday afternoon he picked up another big preseason honor, being placed on the MAC Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List.
RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Take Down UC Santa Barbara 3-0 in season opener
The MAC Hermann Trophy is given out annually by the Missouri Athletic Club to college soccer's player of the year. An Oregon State player has won this once before, when Gloire Amanda received the honor in 2020. Former Portland Timbers star Darlington Nagbe was also a recipient, having won the trophy in 2010 after playing for Akron.
Farnos is the only West Coast Conference athlete on the 29-player Watch List, but there is one other name that should be familiar to Beaver fans. That'd Sergi Solans Ormo, who played for the Beavers in 2024 before transferring to UCLA. Solans Orno was already one of the best forwards in the WCC as a freshman and could be in for a huge season as a Bruin.
RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer: Arnau Farnos Earns National Preseason Recognition
The 29 name list will get trimmed to 15 semifinalists on December 9th. Farnos is already off to a great start, having picked up one goal and one assist in the Beavers' season opener against UC Santa Barbara, but there's a long season ahead. We'll see if he can keep up the pace.