Oregon State Men's Soccer: Arnau Farnos Named to Hermann Trophy Watch List

Clemson men's soccer 2023 Division 1 National Champion trophy, left, and in 2021, right, 1984, middle left, 1987 on middle right, and the Hermann Trophy for 2023 National Player of the Year Osusmane Sylla, at the soccer practice facility in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, August 20, 2024.
Oregon State midfielder Arnau Farnos has already attracted several preseason honors. He's on the West Coast Conference's All-Preseason team, he's one of Top Draw Soccer's Top 100 Players, and he's been named a Midfielder to Watch by the United Soccer Coaches. Thursday afternoon he picked up another big preseason honor, being placed on the MAC Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is given out annually by the Missouri Athletic Club to college soccer's player of the year. An Oregon State player has won this once before, when Gloire Amanda received the honor in 2020. Former Portland Timbers star Darlington Nagbe was also a recipient, having won the trophy in 2010 after playing for Akron.

Farnos is the only West Coast Conference athlete on the 29-player Watch List, but there is one other name that should be familiar to Beaver fans. That'd Sergi Solans Ormo, who played for the Beavers in 2024 before transferring to UCLA. Solans Orno was already one of the best forwards in the WCC as a freshman and could be in for a huge season as a Bruin.

The 29 name list will get trimmed to 15 semifinalists on December 9th. Farnos is already off to a great start, having picked up one goal and one assist in the Beavers' season opener against UC Santa Barbara, but there's a long season ahead. We'll see if he can keep up the pace.

