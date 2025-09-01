Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Fall to Indiana 2-0
Oregon State proved to be no match against seventh ranked Indiana, falling to the Hoosiers 2-0. While Oregon State came alive late in the second half, they were unable to score, remaining shut out on the road trip that started Thursday against Notre Dame. The Beavers record now sits at 2-2-0 overall.
RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Fall to Notre Dame 1-0
Indiana put a lot of pressure on the Oregon State goal early, and finally broke through in the 17th minute, when Hoosier Palmer Ault scored on a penalty kick. The Hoosiers held Oregon State shotless until the 44th minute, when Pol Morlens finally got took the Beavers first attempt. Despite being heavily out shot, the Beaver defense managed to hold Indiana scoreless for the remainder of the first half.
That didn't last long in the second, as Palmer Ault scored his second goal of the night with an assist from Michael Nesci. Down 2-0, Oregon State finally found some offense, with Arnau Farnos stepping up big, taking eight shots in the second half, two of them on goal. Despite Farnos and the rest of the team's attempts, the Beavers could not get a ball past Indiana goal keeper Holden Brown, who posted four saves.
RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer: Previewing the Beavers' Non-Conference Schedule
The Beavers will return to Corvallis to lick their wounds this week, with a visit from Cal State Fullerton on September 4th next up.