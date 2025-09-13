Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Take Down San Diego State 1-0
After a week off Oregon State got back in action with a solid victory over San Diego State Friday night, taking down the Aztecs 1-0 improve to 4-2 on the season.
The Beavers controlled the first half, with Arnau Farnos, Paul Fecteau and Fran Cortijo each getting some solid scoring opportunities, but nothing getting past SDSU goal keeper Vincent Fournier. The Aztecs didn't get many scoring chances, but John Nicholson made the save had to keep the scoreboard knotted at zero.
Early in the second half the Beavers broke through. In the 51st minute a penalty gave Arnau Farnos a free kick close to the Aztec goal, and Farnos is a player you do not want to give an easy scoring opportunity. He curved his shot perfectly past the San Diego State defenders to put the Beavers up 1-0
That would be the only scoring Friday night. Fran Cortijo and Fernando Hernandez got a few shots on goal, but nothing else got past Fournier. SDSU only ever had the one shot on goal, and only seven shots total over the game compared to Oregon State's 18. While the scoreboard was close, this game always felt under Oregon State's control.
The Beavers now have another long break, before one of the biggest games of the season. They'll be in Stanford on September 24th to take on the Cardinal, currently the eighth ranked team in the nation.