Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Men's Soccer Releases Full Schedule

Games against Notre Dame, Stanford and Washington highlight the non-conference schedule.

John Severs

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver waves to the fans before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver waves to the fans before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

With the start of the season just over a month away, Oregon State Men's Soccer finally revealed their non-conference schedule Thursday morning. The team had previously announced their West Coast Conference schedule, so we now have the full schedule for the 2025 season.

RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule

The season gets started on August 21st with a visit from UC Santa Barbara. After that, the Beavers face three marquee non-conference match-ups. They'll host Washington on August 24th, before hitting the road to take on Notre Dame on August 28th and Indiana on August 31st.

Oregon State will return to Corvallis to take on Cal State Fullerton on September 4th, before going back on the road to face San Diego State on September 12th and Stanford on September 24th. After that, the conference schedule will get started, but the Beavers will fill out the schedule with a final non-conference game against Texas Rio Grande Valley on November 5th.

RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer Takes Multiple WCC Postseason Awards

In their first season in the West Coast Conference the Beavers managed to return to the NCAA Tournament, before a frustrating first round loss against Gardner-Webb University ended their run early.

Published
John Severs
JOHN SEVERS

Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.

Home/Soccer