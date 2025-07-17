Oregon State Men's Soccer Releases Full Schedule
With the start of the season just over a month away, Oregon State Men's Soccer finally revealed their non-conference schedule Thursday morning. The team had previously announced their West Coast Conference schedule, so we now have the full schedule for the 2025 season.
The season gets started on August 21st with a visit from UC Santa Barbara. After that, the Beavers face three marquee non-conference match-ups. They'll host Washington on August 24th, before hitting the road to take on Notre Dame on August 28th and Indiana on August 31st.
Oregon State will return to Corvallis to take on Cal State Fullerton on September 4th, before going back on the road to face San Diego State on September 12th and Stanford on September 24th. After that, the conference schedule will get started, but the Beavers will fill out the schedule with a final non-conference game against Texas Rio Grande Valley on November 5th.
In their first season in the West Coast Conference the Beavers managed to return to the NCAA Tournament, before a frustrating first round loss against Gardner-Webb University ended their run early.