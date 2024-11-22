Oregon State Men's Soccer Takes Multiple WCC Postseason Awards
The 2024 season came to a close for the Oregon State men's soccer program this week. Wednesday saw several Beavers take home league awards, including three player of the year honors.
Redshirt freshman forward Sergi Solans won both Freshman of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. The Spaniard scored 14 goals this season (most in the league, fourth in NCAA) on 25 shots-on-goal while also adding three assists.
Junior midfielder Arnau Farnos took home the award for Midfielder of the Year. Farnos was second in the WCC with nine goals, also adding three assists.
Solans and Farnos were included on the All-WCC First Team, along with defender Nicklas Lund.
On the All-WCC Second Team were junior midfielder Tomas Bedouret, sophomore defender Enzo Newman, and senior midfielder Fabian Straudi.
Solans was also named to the All-WCC Freshman Team, along with defender Joseph Ogwang.
Senior midfielder Pere Belmonte and junior senior forward Ellis Spikner took home honorable mentions.
Another successful season ends for OSU with an overall record of 10-5-3. The campaign concluded on Thursday night with a 1-0 loss to Gardner-Webb University in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Oregon State Football: Keys to Victory vs Washington State Cougars
Week 13 - Oregon State vs Washington State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
State of the Beavs: Huge Beaver Basketball Matchups This Week + Hosting Wazzu at Reser