Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Men's Soccer Takes Multiple WCC Postseason Awards

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver arrives before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver arrives before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 season came to a close for the Oregon State men's soccer program this week. Wednesday saw several Beavers take home league awards, including three player of the year honors.

Redshirt freshman forward Sergi Solans won both Freshman of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. The Spaniard scored 14 goals this season (most in the league, fourth in NCAA) on 25 shots-on-goal while also adding three assists.

Junior midfielder Arnau Farnos took home the award for Midfielder of the Year. Farnos was second in the WCC with nine goals, also adding three assists.

Solans and Farnos were included on the All-WCC First Team, along with defender Nicklas Lund.

On the All-WCC Second Team were junior midfielder Tomas Bedouret, sophomore defender Enzo Newman, and senior midfielder Fabian Straudi.

Solans was also named to the All-WCC Freshman Team, along with defender Joseph Ogwang.

Senior midfielder Pere Belmonte and junior senior forward Ellis Spikner took home honorable mentions.

Another successful season ends for OSU with an overall record of 10-5-3. The campaign concluded on Thursday night with a 1-0 loss to Gardner-Webb University in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Keys to Victory vs Washington State Cougars

Week 13 - Oregon State vs Washington State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines

State of the Beavs: Huge Beaver Basketball Matchups This Week + Hosting Wazzu at Reser

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Soccer