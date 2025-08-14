Oregon State Picked 2nd in WCC Preseason Poll
The West Coast Conference released their preseason rankings for men's soccer Thursday afternoon, and to no one's surprise Oregon State placed highly on the list. The Beavers placed second in the predictions, receiving one first place vote.
RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer: West Coast Conference Preview
Last year's WCC Champions, the San Diego Toreros, finished in first, receiving nine out of the ten first place votes and 81 points, well in front of the second place Beavers with 67. Portland is third with 58 points, and San Francisco and new WCC member Seattle are tied in fourth with 56 points.
LMU is in sixth with 43 points, Santa Clara in 7th with 35 points and Saint Mary's in eighth with 22 points. Pacific is in ninth with 21 points, with Gonzaga finishing last with 11. The Bulldogs did not win a game in the conference last season, and this year could be another rough one for them.
RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer Releases Full Schedule
Oregon State's season gets started on the 21st when the Beavers will host UC Santa Barbara. West Coast Conference Play starts September 27th with a trip to San Francisco.