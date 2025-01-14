Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Soccer Head Coach Greg Dalby Leaves For Air Force Academy

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers giant inflatable mascot greets fans before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
After two seasons as the head coach of Oregon State men's soccer, Greg Dalby has stepped down to assume the same position at the United States Air Force Academy.

"I have loved every second of my time at Oregon State," Dalby said in a statement released Monday afternoon. "This is one of the premier destinations for Division I men's soccer. Thank you to the department, the administration, the players and the coaches for helping create incredible memories on and off the field that I will cherish forever."

Per The Oregonian, family considerations factored into the Dalby's decision to leave the school.

Among Dalby's many achievements in his two years in Corvallis are two NCAA Tournament appearances, a run to the semi-finals of the NCAA Tournament in 2023, and development of six selections in the MLS SuperDraft. Four of those selections came in the first-round.

Dalby was 21-11-8 in his time as a Beaver.

Assistant coach Jarred Brookins will assume the interim head coach role until the Beavers find a permanent replacement for Dalby.

