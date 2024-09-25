Oregon State Women's Soccer Weekly Recap: Beavers Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Wyoming
It's been a rough few weeks for the Oregon State Women's Soccer team. The Beavers had been on a five game losing streak before a trip to Laramie brought OSU a 2-1 victory in their last non-conference game of the regular season. The win puts the Beavers record at 2-6 overall.
At the start of Thursday's game it looked like the Beavers were heading for a sixth straight loss. Wyoming scored early, with Raegan Richardson finding the net in the fourth mminute of the game. Other than that, the first half went alright for Oregon State, with the Beavers matching the Cowgirls shot for shot, with McKenna Martinez and Amaya Bautista in particular making some threatening attempts, but nothing got past Wyoming goalkeeper Haley Bartel.
The case was the same for much of the second half. Oregon State had some good opportunities, going shot for shot against the Cowgirls, but neither side could find a goal. Finally, in the 85th minute, Carly Carraher faked out a defender and shot the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to tie the game for Oregon State.
It looked like the Beavers had salvaged a tie, but they weren't done. Just three minutes later McKenna Martinez exploited a gap in the Wyoming defense to put the ball in the bottom left corner of the net, giving the Beavs a 2-1 lead with two and a half minutes left in the game.
Wyoming tried all they could to even things up as time ticked a way, but a last minute shot from Alyssa Bedard was blocked, sealing a much needed win for Oregon State. Hopefully that gives the Beavers some momentum, as the West Coast Conference portion of their schedule starts on September 28th, when Oregon State will welcome Gonzaga to Paul Lorenz Field.