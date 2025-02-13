SOCCER: Beavers Name Brookins Head Coach
One of the the west's top men's soccer programs has a new leader: Jarred Brookins.
The university announced Brookins' hire in a press release earlier today. He succeeds coach Greg Dalby, who accepted the head coaching job of the Air Force Academy's men's soccer program in January.
Prior to today's announcement, Brookins spent the past two seasons as an assistant on Dalby's Oregon State staff. During their time together, the Beavers qualified for back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run deep through the College Cup to the national semifinals in 2023. Following that run, Oregon State ended the season ranked No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, the highest postseason mark in program history.
"I am truly honored and grateful to be taking over as head coach of the Oregon State men's soccer program," Brookins said in the university's official press release. "My family and I would like to thank Scott Barnes and our administration for entrusting me with this opportunity. I have been blessed to work at several great institutions that have shaped me as a coach but feel like Oregon State and the Corvallis community is a perfect fit for our family. This is a great program with a rich history that gives our student-athletes the ability to compete at the highest level and embodies the values of hard-work and perseverance. I am very proud of the work we have done over the last two years, and I am excited to build on that success in the years to come."
Before joining Oregon State's men's soccer coaching staff in 2023, Brookins spent two seasons as an assistant at Davidson, and three seasons as an assistant at Mercer. He has extensive experience recruiting and developing top players, including several Major League Soccer SuperDraft picks.