Oregon State Softball Grabs Three Wins in Opening Weekend
Oregon State's first weekend of the 2025 college softball season took them to the Mustang Classic on the campus of Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California. They played five games in three days, netting three wins and two losses.
The Beavs went 2-1 against the Mustangs in the event and 1-1 against the Ball State Cardinals.
On Friday, OSU lost to the Cardinals 1-4, followed by their first win of the season: a 4-1 result over Cal Poly. On Saturday, it was an offensive explosion for the Beavers, first beating Ball State 15-7 and then Cal Poly 15-6. They capped it off with a 6-7 loss on Super Bowl Sunday afternoon.
Ellie Garcia and Logan Hulon combined to pitch 31.2 innings with a combined ERA of 3.54 and 28 strikeouts. Offensively, five different Beavs accumulated at-least six hits over those five games. UT Arlington transfer catcher Nicole Donahue led the way with seven hits, driving in six runs. Sophomore Tristian Thompson also drove in two home runs to start the campaign on a high note.
The Beavs have another weekend of competition in California this weekend, starting Thursday against the Kansas Jayhawks on the campus of Long Beach State. They'll play five games Thursday-Saturday with contests against Kansas, LBSU, Iowa State, Cal, and Southern Utah.
