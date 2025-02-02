Oregon State Softball Picked Third in WCC Preseason Poll
Ahead of the 2025 season and Oregon State's first as a member of the West Coast Conference, the Beavers' softball program was picked this week to finish third by a vote of the conference's six head coaches.
Oregon State received 17 total points with one first-place vote. The Beavs were one of three teams to receive at-least one first-place vote, along with Loyola Marymount (one) and Saint Mary's (four).
The Beavers finished the 2024 campaign with a record of 21-29. They will begin the 2025 campaign on Friday, February 7 at Cal Poly's Mustang Classic with a matchup against Ball State at 11 AM PT. The Beavs will play five games in three days in San Luis Obispo.
OSU enter the season seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022, when Laura Berg's squad reached the 2022 Women's College World Series.
2025 WCC Softball Preseason Poll
1. Saint Mary's- 24 points (4)
2. LMU - 19 (1)
3. Oregon State – 17 (1)
4. Santa Clara - 14
5. San Diego -11
6. Pacific - 5
