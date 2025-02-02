Oregon State Softball's Lici Campbell and Nicole Donahue Earn Preseason All-WCC Nods
The Oregon State Beavers are just a few short days away from beginning their first softball season as a member of the West Coast Conference. The League's preseason all-conference team selections were released this week, with two Beavers cracking the roster.
Infielder/catcher/utility player Lici Campbell made the list after being the Beavs' primary offensive powerhouse in 2024. She led the team in slugging percentage (.447), runs batted in (25), home runs (9) and total bases (67) last season. The senior is a veteran leader, the only remaining player from OSU's 2022 run to the Women's College World Series.
Junior catcher Nicole Donahue, a transfer from UT Arlington, was also an All-WCC pick after a strong 2024 campaign at her previous school that included 32 hits and batting average of .308.
OSU open the season on Friday, February 7 at Cal Poly's Mustang Classic with a matchup against Ball State at 11 AM PT.
2025 WCC Softball Preseason Team Position Players
Sam Buckley, Saint Mary's
Lici Campbell, Oregon State
Mika Chong, LMU
Cairah Curran, Santa Clara
Nicole Donahue, Oregon State
Hannah Ferguson, Saint Mary's
Hazyl Gray, Santa Clara
Izzy Jamgotchian, LMU
Arianna Jaurequi, LMU
Taylor Johnson, San Diego
Taylor Lane, Saint Mary's
Olivia Silvestre, Pacific
2025 WCC Softball Preseason Team Pitchers
McKenna Braegelmann, San Diego
Hannah Edwards, Santa Clara
Odhi Vasquez, Saint Mary's
