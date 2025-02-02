Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Softball's Lici Campbell and Nicole Donahue Earn Preseason All-WCC Nods

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny flexes during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers are just a few short days away from beginning their first softball season as a member of the West Coast Conference. The League's preseason all-conference team selections were released this week, with two Beavers cracking the roster.

Infielder/catcher/utility player Lici Campbell made the list after being the Beavs' primary offensive powerhouse in 2024. She led the team in slugging percentage (.447), runs batted in (25), home runs (9) and total bases (67) last season. The senior is a veteran leader, the only remaining player from OSU's 2022 run to the Women's College World Series.

Junior catcher Nicole Donahue, a transfer from UT Arlington, was also an All-WCC pick after a strong 2024 campaign at her previous school that included 32 hits and batting average of .308.

OSU open the season on Friday, February 7 at Cal Poly's Mustang Classic with a matchup against Ball State at 11 AM PT.

2025 WCC Softball Preseason Team Position Players

Sam Buckley, Saint Mary's
Lici Campbell, Oregon State
Mika Chong, LMU
Cairah Curran, Santa Clara
Nicole Donahue, Oregon State
Hannah Ferguson, Saint Mary's
Hazyl Gray, Santa Clara
Izzy Jamgotchian, LMU
Arianna Jaurequi, LMU
Taylor Johnson, San Diego
Taylor Lane, Saint Mary's
Olivia Silvestre, Pacific

2025 WCC Softball Preseason Team Pitchers

McKenna Braegelmann, San Diego
Hannah Edwards, Santa Clara
Odhi Vasquez, Saint Mary's

Joe Londergan
